Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | May 9th 2025

Las Palmas will invite Rayo Vallecano to the Estadio de Gran Canaria in La Liga on Friday. The hosts are 18th in the standings with 32 points, three fewer than Deportivo Alaves, and need to avoid losses in the remaining four games to move out of the relegation zone. Vallecano, meanwhile, are chasing a direct spot in the UEFA Europa League group stage next season.

Ad

Los Amarillos had won their two league games last month and have suffered two defeats on the spin. They lost 3-2 at home to Valencia last week. Sandro Ramírez scored from the penalty spot, and Oli McBurnie was on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute.

The visitors went winless in their four games in April, suffering three losses. They returned to winning ways last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Getafe. Defender Florian Lejeune scored his first goal of the season in the seventh minute, as he helped Vallecano record their 11th win of the league campaign.

Ad

Trending

Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 47 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 16 wins. Los Amarillos are not far behind with 14 wins and 17 games have ended in draws.

Only last-placed Real Valladolid have conceded more goals (83) than the visitors in La Liga this season (56).

Las Palmas have won just one of their eight home games in 2025 while suffering five losses.

Rayo Vallecano have lost four of their last five away games in La Liga, conceding nine goals while scoring four times.

Both teams registered away wins in their league meetings last season. Los Amarillos continued that run with a 3-1 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

Ten of the last 12 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Ad

Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Los Amarillos have won just two of their last 17 games in 2025, with both wins registered last month. They have won their last two meetings against the visitors, scoring five goals while conceding just once, and will look to build on that form. They have scored in all but one of their last 12 home games and are likely to find the back of the net here.

Ad

Scott McKenna was absent against Valencia with an injury and is a doubt. Fabio Silva was back in training earlier this week and should return to the starting XI.

Los Franjirrojos had lost three of their four games in April and had conceded at least three goals in these losses. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in their last four away meetings against Las Palmas, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

Ad

Pathé Ciss picked up his 10th booking of the season last week and will serve a suspension here. Abdul Mumin, Randy Nteka, and Jonathan Montiel remain sidelined with injuries.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More