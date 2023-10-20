Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

The Spanish La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Las Palmas and Rayo Vallecano go head-to-head at the Gran Canaria Stadium on Sunday.

Garcia Pimienta’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last eight meetings since October 2012.

Las Palmas maintained their resurgent form as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Villarreal in their last outing before the international break.

Pimienta’s side have now won three of their last four matches — with a 2-0 loss against Real Madrid on September 27 being the exception — having failed to win their opening five matches in the league.

With 11 points from nine matches, Las Palmas are currently 10th in the La Liga standings, level on points with ninth-placed Valencia.

Rayo Vallecano, on the other hand, were involved in a share of the spoils for the fourth consecutive game as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla last time out.

Francisco Rodriguez’s men have now gone six straight matches without defeat across all competitions, claiming two wins and four draws since September’s 1-0 victory over Real Betis.

Rayo Vallecano are currently seventh in the La Liga standings, level on 13 points with eighth-placed Real Betis after nine matches.

Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last 21 meetings between the sides, Rayo Vallecano boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Las Palmas have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Pimienta’s men are unbeaten in their last seven La Liga home matches, picking up two wins and five draws since April’s 1-0 defeat against Real Oviedo.

Vallecano are unbeaten in four of their five away games this season, claiming two wins and two draws so far.

Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Las Palmas went into the international break in high spirits, picking up three wins in their four matches leading up to the break. However, Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in six games on the bounce and we see them holding out for a share of the spoils once again.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-1 Rayo Vallecano

Las Palmas vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in nine of their last 10 clashes)