Las Palmas vs Real Betis Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Las Palmas lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Real Betis are currently in sixth place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form this season. The Andalusian giants edged Almeria to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Mallorca last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Las Palmas vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis have an impressive recent record against Las Palmas and have won 11 out of the last 19 matches played between the two teams. Las Palmas have managed three victories against Real Betis and will look to cut the deficit this week.

Las Palmas form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Real Betis form guide: W-W-D-W-W

Las Palmas vs Real Betis Team News

Las Palmas

Julian Araujo picked up his fifth yellow card last week and will need to serve a suspension in this fixture. Daley Sinkgraven is struggling with an injury and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Daley Sinkgraven

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Julian Araujo

Real Betis

Marc Bartra, Chimy Avila, and Cedric Bakambu are injured and will not be able to feature in this game. German Pezzella and Assane Diao are yet to recover from their knocks and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Marc Bartra, Chimy Avila, Cedric Bakambu, Assane Diao, German Pezzella

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Las Palmas vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Valles; Suarez, Coco, Marmol, Cardona; Rodriguez, Moleiro, Loiodice; Park, Munir, Sandro

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Silva; Sabaly, Sokratis, Riad, Miranda; Rodriguez, Cardoso; Fornals, Isco, Perez; Willian Jose

Las Palmas vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have been impressive this season and will look to make their mark this week. The likes of Willian Jose and Ayoze Perez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Las Palmas have struggled in recent weeks and are in desperate need of a resurgence. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Real Betis