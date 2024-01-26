Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Sunday.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Preview

Las Palmas are currently in eighth place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The home side eased past Rayo Vallecano by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Blancos edged Almeria to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won eight out of the last 11 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' one victory.

Las Palmas are winless in their last eight matches against Real Madrid in La Liga and have lost each of their last three such games in the competition without scoring a single goal.

After a run of three defeats in four matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga, Real Madrid have won five of their last seven such games in the competition.

After a winless run of 10 matches at home in La Liga, Las Palmas have won five of their last eight such games in the competition.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 14 matches in La Liga and have won each of their last four league games.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have stepped up to the plate under Carlo Ancelotti and will be intent on catching up with Girona in the title race. The likes of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior can be lethal on their day and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Las Palmas are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset and are in impressive form at the moment. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes