Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Las Palmas lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Thursday. Real Madrid have been impressive this year and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. Los Blancos eased past Real Valladolid by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leganes over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Las Palmas and have won nine out of the last 12 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' one victory.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Las Palmas in La Liga and have won each of their last four such games, keeping clean sheets in each of these matches.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last four matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga and have won each of their last two such games.

Real Madrid played out a draw in their first away game of the season in La Liga and could play out two draws in their first two such games in a single campaign for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been excellent over the past year but have made a shaky start to their league campaign this year. Endrick and Brahim Diaz were impressive against Real Valladolid last week and will look to add to their goal tallies this week.

Las Palmas can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent in this match. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-3 Real Madrid

Las Palmas vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Endrick to score - Yes

