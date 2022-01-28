Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad B prediction, preview, team news and more | Spanish Segunda Division 2021-22 

Las Palmas and Real Sociedad B will trade tackles at the Estadio de Gran Canaria in a Segunda Division matchday 25 fixture on Sunday.

The two sides will be looking to bounce back from their respective defeats. The home side fell to a 3-2 loss away to Fuenlabrada on Monday. Raul Navas put the ball through his own goal after his side had twice come from behind.

Real Sociedad B suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cartagena on home turf. All three goals came after the break, with Mohammed Dauda scoring the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

The defeat left the Basque side in the relegation zone and they find themselves six points from safety. Las Palmas are in eighth spot on 35 points and are three points behind the playoff places.

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad B Head-to-Head

Former Real Madrid forward Jese had scored the winning goal in a 1-0 away victory for Las Palmas over Real Sociedad B on matchday 13 of the current campaign.

The two sides earlier met in the Segunda B playoff in June 2006 and played out a 2-2 aggregate draw, with Las Palmas securing progress courtesy of away goals.

Las Palmas form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Real Sociedad B form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad B Team News

Las Palmas

There are no known injury concerns for the home side. Defender Sergi Cardona has served out his one-match ban for accumulating yellow cards and should be available for selection.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Real Sociedad B

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad B Predicted XI

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-4-2): Raul Fernandez (GK); Benito Ramirez, Raul Navaz, Erick Ferigra, Alejandro Diez; Oscar Mues, Omenuke Mfulu, Enzo Loiodice, Rober Gonzalez; Kirian, Jese

Real Sociedad B Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andoni Zubiaurre (GK); Ander Martin, Aritz Arambarri, Urko Gonzalez, Jeremy Blasco; Jon Olasagasti, Roberto Lopez, German Valera; Julen Lobete

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad B Prediction

Both sides are in need of maximum points for different reasons. The hosts still have a shot at promotion through the playoffs, while Real Sociedad B are in a race against time to avoid being relegated.

This sets the game up nicely, although neither side has been in the best of form. The game represents an opportunity for Las Palmas to return to winning ways and we are backing the Canary Islands side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Las Palmas 2-0 Real Sociedad B

Edited by Manas Mitul