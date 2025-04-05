Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with Real Sociedad in an important encounter at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. La Real held Real Madrid to an admirable 4-4 draw in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The hosts played out a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves last week and have a point to prove this weekend.

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won eight out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' five victories.

Las Palmas are winless in their last seven matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and failed to find the back of the net in each of their last four such games.

Real Sociedad are unbeaten in each of their last three matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in each of these games.

Las Palmas have won 17 of their last 32 matches at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga - they have achieved more such victories only against three other opponents in the competition during this period.

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. Mikel Oyarzabal has played a crucial role in his side's resurgence in recent weeks and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Las Palmas have been in poor form this season and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation in the coming months. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-2 Real Sociedad

Las Palmas vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Las Palmas to score first - Yes

