Las Palmas vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2021-22

Las Palmas take on Real Valladolid in a La Liga 2 game set to take place on Sunday at Gran Canaria Stadium.

Las Palmas displayed brilliant form in the friendlies, registering seven wins in eight games. Their solitary loss was against La Liga heavyweights Sevilla, and manager Pepe Mel will be hoping his side can emulate similar form in their league campaign.

Meanwhile, the majority of Real Valladolid's club friendlies were canceled, and the team goes into the new season with a lack of match practice. They managed to play three pre-season friendlies and won two of them by comfortable margins, drawing one. Their last game was against SD Amorebieta, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Las Palmas vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

The two sides have played 41 games against each other across all competitions. Las Palmas have won 13 encounters while Real Valladolid have won 18 games. 10 matches have ended in a draw.

The last meeting between the two sides took place in 2015 and ended in a goalless draw.

Las Palmas form guide (pre-season friendlies): W-W-W-W-W

Real Valladolid form guide (pre-season friendlies): D-W-W

Las Palmas vs Real Valladolid Team News

Las Palmas

Goalkeeper Raul Fernandez is out with a knee injury. All other players are available for selection.

Injured: Raul Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Valladolid

Raul Carnero is out with a knee injury, while Kike Perez has been sidelined with a foot problem. El Hacen has a ruptured cruciate ligament, which is set to rule him out of action for a considerable amount of time.

Injured: Raul Carnero, Kike Perez and El Hacen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Las Palmas vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Las Palmas predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Alvaro Valles; Alvaro Lemos, Eric Curbelo, Tomas Cardona, Sergi Cardona; Rafa Mujica, Maikel Mesa, Sergio Ruiz, Juan Fernandez Santiago; Kirian Rodriguez; Edu Espiau

¡Consigue una de las camisetas del primer partido! 💛💙



Las camisetas que usará nuestra plantilla en el partido #LasPalmasRealValladolid entrarán en una subasta a favor del proyecto "Deporte e Inmigración" de nuestra fundación.



¡Infórmate aquí!

📲 https://t.co/bmDICDgJVz pic.twitter.com/dHjRTEL25z — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) August 13, 2021

Real Valladolid predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip; Saidy Janko, Kiko Olivas, Jawad Al-Yamiq, Lucas Olaza; Oscar Plano, Roque Mesa, Federico San Emetorio, Toni Villa; Shon Weissman, Marcos Andre

Las Palmas vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Las Palmas displayed incredible cohesion between offense and defense in their friendly games, and a similar execution in the league campaign will certainly earn them a promotion. Valladolid, meanwhile, might look rusty in this game, considering the number of games they have played in pre-season.

We predict that Las Palmas will prevail by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-0 Real Valladolid

Edited by Shardul Sant