Las Palmas vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Las Palmas host Real Zaragoza at Estadio de Gran Canaria in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Las Palmas are currently fourth in the league, with a win potentially taking them up to second. Pepe Mel's side are unbeaten in their last four games. They will hope to continue their good form with a win against Real Zaragoza this weekend.

Real Zaragoza, on the other hand, are 12th in the league. Juan Ignacio Martinez's side are currently on an incredible 12-game unbeaten streak. However, they have only managed to win three of those games. Zaragoza will hope to extend their streak with a win against Las Palmas on Saturday.

Both sides have been in great form of late, and that should make Saturday's contest an exciting matchup.

Las Palmas vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head

Real Zaragoza have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last five meetings against Las Palmas, winning three of them.

Zaragoza came away as 2-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in May. Goals from Luca Zanimacchia and Juan Sanabria were enough to secure the three points on the night.

Las Palmas Form Guide: L-W-W-W-D

Real Zaragoza Form Guide: D-D-D-W-W

Las Palmas vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Viera will be a huge miss for Las Palmas

Las Palmas

Eric Curbelo will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Jonathan Viera, Adalberto Penaranda and Omenuke Mfulu will all miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Jonathan Viera, Adalberto Penaranda, Omenuke Mfulu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Eric Curbelo

Real Zaragoza

Real Zaragoza will have a host of players missing for the game on Saturday. Nano Mesa and Radosav Petrovic are both suspended. Meanwhile, Valentin Vada, James Igbekeme, Juan Narvaez, Carlos Martin Vigaray and Daniel Lasure are all out due to injury.

Injured: Valentin Vada, James Igbekeme, Juan Narvaez, Carlos Martin Vigaray, Daniel Lasure

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nano Mesa, Radosav Petrovic

Las Palmas vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

Las Palmas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Raul Fernandez; Sergi Cardona, Alejandro Suarez, Raul Navas, Alvaro Lemos; Fabio Gonzalez, Enzo Loiodice; Benito, Kirian Rodriguez, Oscar Clemente; Jese

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez; Carlos Nieto, Jair Amador, Alejandro Frances, Fran Gamez; Christian Rivera, Francho Serrano, Victor Campuzano; Nacho Mendez, Borja Sainz, Alvaro Gimenez

Las Palmas vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides given the form that both teams are in.

We predict an entertaining draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-1 Real Zaragoza

Edited by Peter P