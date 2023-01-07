Las Palmas vs Santander Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023 

Las Palmas and Racing Santander will battle for three points in the Spanish Segunda Division matchday 22 on Sunday (January 8).

The hosts are coming off a defeat at La Nucia in the Copa del Rey. Both teams could not be separated after 120 minutes, which prompted a penalty shootout, where Las Palmas won 6-5.

Racing, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Linares in the cup. Samuel Corral scored a last-gasp winner in the second minute of injury time to help his team progress to the next round.

Both teams will now turn their attention to league action, where Las Palmas lead the way at the summit, having garnered 38 points from 21 games. They have a one-point advantage over second-placed Levante. Racing, meanwhile, sit in 19th spot with 21 points and are three points away from safety.

Las Palmas vs Santander Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Las Palmas have 19 wins from their last 42 meetings with Racing. Nine games have ended in a share of the spoils, while Santander were victorious on 14 occasions.

Their most recent meeting in November 2022 was a goalless draw that saw Santander reduced to ten men.

Thirteen of Las Palmas' last 15 games across competitions have failed to produce up to three goals, with 11 seeing at least one team fail to score.

Racing have lost five of their last six league games.

Las Palmas have surprisingly been below average at home this season, with 18 points from ten games, only the 11th best home record this term.

Las Palmas vs Santander Prediction

Las Palmas are on course for automatic promotion to La Liga, and a win here would help them solodify their grip on top spot.

Garcia Pimienta's side's home record is less than stellar, but they will still expect to get the job done against one of the league’s struggling sides.

Real Racing Club @realracingclub El Juvenil A afronta ante el Sporting en Mareo, a partido único, los dieciseisavos de final de la realracingclub.es/noticia/el-juv… El Juvenil A afronta ante el Sporting en Mareo, a partido único, los dieciseisavos de final de la #CopaDelRey 🏆 El Juvenil A afronta ante el Sporting en Mareo, a partido único, los dieciseisavos de final de la #CopaDelRey realracingclub.es/noticia/el-juv… https://t.co/ugJ7c0miVf

Games involving Las Palmas tend to be low-scoring affairs. Expect that trend to continue with a narrow win for the hosts.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-0 Santander

Las Palmas vs Santander Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Las Palmas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

