Las Palmas vs Sporting Gijon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2023

Las Palmas will host Sporting Gijon at the Gran Canaria on Sunday in another round of the Segunda Division campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league of late but remain in the race for automatic promotion to La Liga. They suffered a shock 4-1 defeat to Tenerife in their last game and were already three goals down before Alvaro Jimenez came off the bench to score a late consolation goal.

Las Palmas sit third in the league table with 58 points from 32 games. They are just four points behind Eibar at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Gijon, meanwhile, have endured a rather difficult campaign and find themselves just outside the drop zone, although they remain hopeful of survival. They played out a goalless draw against Burgos in their last game and were perhaps fortunate to have picked up the sole point as their opponents created the better chances to get on the scoresheet.

The visitors sit 18th in the Segunda Division standings with 37 points picked up so far, and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Las Palmas vs Sporting Gijon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Las Palmas and Gijon. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been nine draws between the two sides.

The hosts have won their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Nine of Las Palmas' 15 league wins this season have come on home turf.

Eight of Gijon's 11 league defeats this season have come away from home.

Pio Pio have the second-best defensive record in the Spanish second-tier this season with a goal concession tally of 21.

Las Palmas vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

Las Palmas' latest result ended an 11-game unbeaten run in the league and they will be looking to bounce back. They are undefeated on home turf this year and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's game.

Gijon are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last eight matches. They have struggled for results on the road this season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Las Palmas 2-0 Sporting Gijon

Las Palmas vs Sporting Gijon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Las Palmas

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last 11 matchups)

