Las Palmas vs Tenerife Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26, 2022 

Las Palmas will host Tenerife at the Gran Canaria on Saturday (November 26) in the Segunda Division.

The hosts enjoyed a brilliant start to their season but have lost their way recently to fall behind in the race for promotion to La Liga. Las Palmas played out a 1-1 draw against Levante in their last game, with second-half substitute Marc Cardona scoring the equaliser deep into injury time. Las Palmas are third in the standings with 28 points from 16 games.

Tenerife, meanwhile, have found form of late after a disastrous run of results in the last two months. They picked up a well-deserved 2-0 win over Huesca in their last league outing, with Waldo Rubio Marin and Teto getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

The visitors are 14th in the standings with 20 points and will look to add to that tally.

Las Palmas vs Tenerife Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Las Palmas and Tenerife.

Las Palmas have won nine of those games, while the visitors have won four more. There have been 13 draws between the two teams.

Tenerife have won their last two games in this fixture after going winless in their seven games before that.

The visitors have kept clean sheets in their last three games.

Las Palmas have conceded just thrice at home this season. Only Burgos (2) and Granada (1) have conceded fewer.

Five of the Chicharreros' six league defeats this season have come on the road.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the Segunda Division this season, conceding nine.

Las Palmas vs Tenerife Prediction

Las Palmas are winless in their last four league games, picking up two losses and as many draws. They have, however, lost just once at home this season, and the trend could continue.

Tenerife, meanwhile, are on a three-game winning streak after losing their three outings before that. They have, however, won just once on the road this season and could lose here.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-0 Tenerife

Las Palmas vs Tenerife Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Las Palmas

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Tenerife's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals,)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in just one of Tenerife's last eight games.)

