Las Palmas vs Tenerife prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 Promotion Playoffs

Las Palmas will entertain Tenerife at Estadio Gran Canaria in the semi-final second leg of the La Liga 2 promotion playoffs.

Las Palmas are one of the four teams vying for the sole promotion spot to La Liga. They were humbled 1-0 by Tenerife in the first leg of the semi-final on Wednesday.

La Union Deportiva finished fourth in the Segunda Division with 70 points, a point above fifth-placed Tenerife. At home, Las Palmas will endeavor to overturn the narrow deficit and see off the challenge of the visitors. It is not an impossible mission considering how the Islanders have fared at home recently. They have won their last five home matches comfortably.

Tenerife were hoping to win at home by a bigger margin ahead of the return leg. However, all they could achieve was a lone-goal victory which exposed them to uncertainties as they head to Las Palmas for the second leg.

Tete will first of all fight to safeguard their slim lead before aiming to sink their hosts and grab a ticket to the final. It appears to be an uphill battle, but it's not impossible.

Las Palmas are highly motivated to return to the top tier and will not cheaply cede this opportunity.

Story continues below ad

Las Palmas vs Tenerife Head-to-Head

Records of their clashes in the last five years show Las Palmas leading by four wins while Tenerife came out on top thrice, with four encounters ending in stalemates.

Las Palmas form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Tenerife form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Las Palmas vs Tenerife Team News

Las Palmas

Saul Coco and Enzo Loiodice are suffering from shoulder injuries and will not be available for this match.

Story continues below ad

Injury: Saul Coco, Enzo Loiodice.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Tenerife

Pablo Larrea is nursing a knee injury and will not take part against Las Palmas.

Injury: Pablo Larrea.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Las Palmas vs Tenerife Predicted Xls

Las Palmas (4-4-2 ): Alvaro Valles Rosa (GK), Alvaro Lemos, Eric Curbelo, Raul Navas, Sergi Cardona, Kirian Rodriguez, Omenuke Mfulu, Jonathan Viera, Alberto Moleiro, Rafa Mujica, Jese

Tenerife (4-4-2): Juan Soriano (GK), Shaquell Moore, Nikola Sipcic, Jeremy Socorro, Jose Leon, Ruben Diez, Aitor Sanz, Michel Herrero, Victor Mollejo, Elady Zorrilla, Mario Gonzalez

Story continues below ad

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Las Palmas vs Tenerife Prediction

Jonathan Viera and Jesse made the Segunda Division top scorer list with 14 and 11 goals respectively. Coach García Pimienta will count on both players, among others, for goals to help his outfit overcome the challenge of Tenerife. That might not be enough.

The home side need to rectify their wastefulness in front of goal to improve their scoring chances. Tenerife will be on the lookout for blunders they can exploit. With the hosts likely to throw men forward in search of goals, such errors are bound to occur.

Las Palmas are favored to win and progress to the final, but Tenerife can steal the show as well in Gran Canaria. We expect the home team to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Las Palmas 2-0 Tenerife

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far