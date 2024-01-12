Las Palmas vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Las Palmas lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Saturday.

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Preview

Las Palmas are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have managed to step up to the plate this season. The home side slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of Tenerife in the Copa del Rey this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Yellow Submarines suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia in their previous league game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won eight out of the last 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' four victories.

After a winless run of three matches on the trot against Villarreal in La Liga, Las Palmas have won four of their last eight such games in the competition.

Villarreal have won two of their five matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga, with their first such victory in the competition coming by a 5-1 margin in 2000.

Las Palmas won the reverse fixture against Villarreal in La Liga and could win consecutive games against the Yellow Submarines in the competition for the first time in their history.

Las Palmas have lost their last two matches in La Liga.

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture. Gerard Moreno has stepped up to the plate for his side so far and will need to make his mark this weekend.

Las Palmas can pull off an upset on their day and have troubled the Yellow Submarines in the recent past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-3 Villarreal

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Gerard Moreno to score - Yes