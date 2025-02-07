Las Palmas vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Las Palmas take on an impressive Villarreal side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Gran Canaria on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive so far this season. The Yellow Submarines thrashed Real Valladolid by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Las Palmas, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Girona last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Trending

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Las Palmas and have won nine out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Las Palmas' five victories.

Las Palmas have won two of their last three matches against Villarreal in La Liga - only one victory fewer than they had achieved in the 10 such games preceding this run.

Villarreal are unbeaten in three of their six matches away from home against Las Palmas in La Liga.

Villarreal won the reverse fixture against Las Palmas by a 3-1 margin in September last year and could complete a La Liga double over them for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Las Palmas have lost three of their last four matches in La Liga.

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have been in impeccable form this season and will look to move up the league table in the coming weeks. Gerard Moreno and Ayoze Perez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Las Palmas can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Las Palmas 1-3 Villarreal

Las Palmas vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback