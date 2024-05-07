Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | May 8th 2024

Las Vegas Lights and Los Angeles FC will trade tackles in a US Open Cup round-of-32 fixture on Wednesday. The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat against New Mexico in USL Championship action.

Daniel Bruce scored a first-half brace to give New Mexico a two-goal lead by the half-hour mark. Gaoussou Samake halved the deficit in the 44th minute.

Los Angeles FC, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to San Jose Earthquakes in MLS. Rodrigues broke the deadlock for the hosts in the fifth minute while Amahl Pellegrino doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half. Denis Bouanga's own goal four minutes later put the Earthquakes three goals up. Cristian Olivera scored a consolation strike in the 69th minute.

Steve Cherundolo's side will turn their focus to the cup, having received a bye to this stage of the competition. Las Vegas Lights needed extra time to claim a 2-1 home win over Spokane Velocity in the last round.

Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Los Angeles FC's last seven games have produced three goals or more, with each of the last six witnessing goals at both ends.

Las Vegas Lights are winless in their last five games in regulation time (four losses).

There have been at least two goals scored in the first half in four of Las Vegas Lights' last five games.

Los Angeles FC's last 10 games have produced an average of 11.1 corner kicks.

Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Las Vegas Lights have struggled of late, having lost four of their last five games. However, they have home advantage in their favor and this could give them an edge despite being the underdogs.

Los Angeles FC, for their part, will be looking to bounce back from their defeat over the weekend. The defeat ended their four-game unbeaten run and Steve Cherundolo's side will have their sights set on advancing to the next round of the cup.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Las Vegas Lights 1-2 Los Angeles FC

Las Vegas Lights vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Los Angeles FC to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 9.5 corner kicks