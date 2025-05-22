LASK vs Altach Prediction and Betting Tips | May 23rd 2025

Altach draw the curtain on their 2024-25 Austrian Bundesliga campaign when they lock horns with LASK at Raiffeisen Arena on Friday. Fabio Ingolitsch’s men find themselves just one point above rock-bottom Austria Klagenfurt in the relegation spot and need maximum points here to guarantee their top-flight status.

Ad

LASK were on the receiving end of their first league defeat since March 16 last Saturday as they were beaten 1-0 by Grazer AK when the two sides met at Merkur Arena.

This followed a goalless draw with Hartberg on May 10, a result which saw their 100% record in the relegation round — seven wins from seven games — come to an end.

LASK currently lead the way at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga relegation-round standings with 37 points, nine points above second-placed Hartberg.

Ad

Trending

Altach, on the other hand, failed to guarantee their safety last time out as they were held to a goalless draw by fellow strugglers Klagenfurt in their bottom-of-the-table clash.

With those results, Ingolitsch’s men have failed to win six of their most recent seven matches, losing three and claiming three draws since April 12.

LASK vs Altach Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides, LASK boasts a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Altach have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

LASK are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 competitive home games, picking up six wins and three draws since mid-December.

Altach have failed to win five of their last six away matches — losing four and claiming one draw — with a 3-2 victory over Klagenfurt on April 5 being the exception.

Ad

LASK vs Altach Prediction

LASK have a crunch Europa League playoff semi-final clash against Hartberg on the horizon and we expect head coach Maximilian Ritscher to rest several key players here. Given the stakes of Friday’s game for Altach, we expect them to throw the kitchen sink at Raiffeisen Arena and battle hard for a draw

Prediction: LASK 1-1 Altach

LASK vs Altach Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in seven of Altach’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have also been fewer than three goals scored in five of the visitors’ last seven outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More