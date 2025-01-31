LASK vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2025

LASK will invite RB Salzburg to Raiffeisen Arena in the Austrian Cup quarterfinals on Sunday. The hosts overcame second-tier side Voitsberg in the previous round and Salzburg defeated WSG Tirol.

Die Schwarz-Weißen play their first competitive match of the year and will look to leave a good account of themselves here. They ended 2024 on a five-game winless streak, suffering four losses.

The visitors have played two games in 2025, with both matches taking place in the UEFA Champions League. They lost 5-1 to reigning champions Real Madrid last month and suffered a 4-1 loss to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

LASK and RB Salzburg met in the quarterfinals of the Austrian Cup last season as well. The visitors progressed to the next round after recording a narrow 3-2 win.

LASK vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 144 times in all competitions. Salzburg have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 59 wins. The hosts have 41 wins and 44 games have ended in draws.

They have met 10 times in the Austrian Cup thus far. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings recording eight wins.

They have met twice earlier this season, with both meetings taking place in the Austrian Bundesliga. Both teams registered away wins.

LASK are winless in their last five home games, scoring one goal apiece in four games during that period.

RB Salzburg have won just one of their last five games in all competitions while suffering three defeats.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors are winless in their last four away games, suffering three defeats and failing to score in two.

LASK vs RB Salzburg Prediction

Die Schwarz-Weißen are winless in their last five competitive games, conceding 15 goals. They went winless in their two friendly games last month, suffering one defeat. They have lost just two of their last 10 home games in the Austrian Cup, with both defeats registered against Salzburg.

Die Roten Bullen have lost their two competitive games this year, scoring two goals while conceding nine times, and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost just one of their last 14 away games in this fixture and are strong favorites. They have scored at least four goals in five of their last seven away games in the Austrian Cup and will look to build on that form.

The hosts play their first match of the year and might be a bit rusty. With that in mind and considering Salzburg's impressive away form this season, the visitors are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: LASK 1-2 RB Salzburg

LASK vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Salzburg to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

