LASK vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

LASK will host Red Bull Salzburg at the Raiffeisen Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Austrian Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult run of results of late but are set to finish the regular season in the Championship round. They played out a goalless draw against Rheindorf Altach in their last league outing and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just two shots throughout the match, none of which found the target.

LASK sit third in the league table with 35 points from 21 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Red Bull Salzburg, meanwhile, are playing well at the moment and remain hopeful of securing an 11th consecutive league title. They beat Austria Klagenfurt 1-0 in their last match, squandering multiple chances before Ivory Coast international Karim Konate came off the bench to score the game-winner.

The visitors sit atop the league standings with 47 points picked up so far and will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top with maximum points on Saturday.

LASK vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 137 meetings between LASK and Salzburg. The hosts have won 39 of those games while the visitors have won 56 times. There have been 42 draws between the two teams

The visitors have lost just one of their last 17 games in this fixture.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last three matches.

Salzburg are the highest-scoring side in the Austrian top flight this season with a goal tally of 44.

Die Schwarz-Weißen have conceded 17 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Sturm Graz (14) and their midweek opponents (12) have conceded fewer.

LASK vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

LASK are without a win in their last six competitive outings, with three of those games ending in defeat. They have lost three of their last four games at the Raiffeisen Arena and could struggle here.

Salzburg are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in the league since last October. They are unbeaten in their last seven away matches and should come out on top here.

Prediction: LASK 0-2 Red Bull Salzburg

LASK vs Red Bull Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Salzburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)