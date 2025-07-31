LASK vs Sturm Graz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 1st 2025

LASK will entertain defending champions Sturm Graz at Raiffeisen Arena in their Austrian Bundesliga campaign opener on Friday. The hosts finished seventh in the regular season standings last season and will look to improve upon that record.

Die Laskler got their 2025-26 season underway on a winning note as they registered a 4-0 away triumph over Wiener Sport-Club in the Austrian Cup first round last week. All four goals were scored in the first half, and Samuel Adeniran bagged a brace.

The visitors also secured a 4-0 win in their first game of the season, defeating Bischofshofen in the Austrian Cup. They were three goals up within the first 13 minutes of the match, and substitute Amady Camara added the fourth goal in the 86th minute.

LASK vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, having crossed paths 162 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 66 wins. Die Laskler are not far behind with 57 wins, and 39 games have ended in draws.

Die Schwoazn secured a league double last season, defeating the hosts 6-3 on aggregate score.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Die Laskler have lost just one of their last five home meetings against the defending champions. They have scored at least two goals in three games in that period.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last four away games in the Bundesliga, recording two wins. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five away games.

LASK vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Die Schwarz-Weißen have registered just one win in their last seven meetings against the defending champions, with that triumph registered at home in 2023. Interestingly, they are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga in 2025, keeping seven clean sheets in 10 games.

Die Schwoazn had concluded their league campaign in May on a two-game winless run, scoring a goal apiece in both games. They have scored at least two goals in their last three games in this fixture and will look to continue their prolific run here.

Both teams will look to get their season underway with a win here. They scored four goals apiece in the Austrian Cup last week, and will likely play out a high-scoring draw here.

Prediction: LASK 2-2 Sturm Graz

LASK vs Sturm Graz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

