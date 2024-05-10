LASK vs Sturm Graz prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2023-24

LASK will welcome league leaders Sturm Graz to Raiffeisen Arena in the Austrian Bundesliga playoffs on Sunday. The visitors can confirm their status as the champions if they register a win here.

The hosts made it three wins on the trot last week, with a 2-0 away triumph over Austria Klagenfurt thanks to Marin Ljubičić's brace. With that win, they assured a place for themselves in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers next season.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, recording six wins. They played their second draw in as many league games last week, with a 1-1 stalemate at home against Hartberg. Otar Kiteishvili scored the equalizing goals in the second half and Jon Gorenc Stanković was sent off in the ninth minute.

LASK vs Sturm Graz Head-to-Head

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have locked horns 159 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors leading 64-57 in wins and 38 games ending in draws.

The last six meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with four wins for the visitors and two for the home team.

LASK form guide (Austrian Bundesliga): W-W-W-L-W

Sturm Graz form guide (Austrian Bundesliga): D-D-W-W-W

LASK vs Sturm Graz Team News

LASK

Ibrahim Mustapha, Rene Renner, Ivan Ljubic, and Branko Jovicic are expected to sit this one out through injuries while Sascha Horvath will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Injured: Ibrahim Mustapha, Rene Renner, Ivan Ljubic, Branko Jovicic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sascha Horvath

Sturm Graz

Kjell Scherpen and Alexandar Borkovic are long-term absentees with ligament injuries but Manprit Sarkaria has recovered from an ankle issue. Jon Gorenc Stanković was sent off last week and will serve a suspension.

Injured: Kjell Scherpen, Alexandar Borkovic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jon Gorenc Stanković

LASK vs Sturm Graz Predicted XI

LASK Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tobias Lawal; Filip Stojkovic, Philipp Ziereis, Andres Andrade, George Bello; Valon Berisha, Robert Žulj; Moses Usor, Adil Taoui, Florian Flecker; Marin Ljubicic

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Vitezslav Jaros; Jusuf Gazibegovic, David Affengruber, Gregory Wuethrich, Dimitri Lavalee; Max Johnston; Tomi Horvat, Alexander Prass; Otar Kiteishvili; William Boeving, Mika Biereth

LASK vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Die Schwarz-Weißen have been in good touch recently, recording three consecutive wins while keeping two clean sheets on the trot. They have won four of their last five home games and will look to build on that form. They have suffered just one loss in their last nine home meetings in this fixture.

Die Schwoazn have played two back-to-back draws and will look to return to winning ways. They have enjoyed an unbeaten run in away games in 2024 and have scored 16 goals in their last five away games. They have won three of their last four meetings against LASK while keeping clean sheets, though all these wins were registered at home.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, a high-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: LASK 2-2 Sturm Graz