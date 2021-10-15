LASK vs Wolfsberger AC prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

LASK host Wolfsberger at Waldstadion on Sunday in the Austrian Bundesliga, looking to bounce back from a defeat in their last domestic outing.

Die Laskler were soundly beaten 3-1 by runaway leaders RB Salzburg before going into the international break.

It was their fourth defeat of the campaign in 10 games and condemned them to 10th place in the league standings, with only Altach and WSG Wattens ranked lower.

An important reason for the side's struggles has been their misfiring attack, having scored only 10 times from as many games, the lowest in the division after Altach (7 goals).

Wolfsberger, meanwhile, have collected only two more points, but sit four places above LASK.

They also ended their three-game winless run before the two-week hiatus, beating Austria Wien 1-0. Roman Stary's side will now be hoping to build on that advantage.

LASK vs Wolfsberger Head-To-Head

In their last 22 encounters, LASK have won 12 times, losing to Wolfsberger on only five occasions.

Their last five clashes, too, have gone LASK's way.

LASK Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Wolfsberger Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

LASK vs Wolfsberger Team News

LASK

Head coach Andreas Weiland has a lengthy injury list to contend with. Tobias Lawal, Philipp Weisinger, Strahinja Kerkez, Mamoudou Karamoko, Yannis Letard and Tobias Anselm have all been ruled out. Andreas Gruber is coming off a lengthy spell on the sidelines and the game might be too soon for him.

Injured: Tobias Lawal, Philipp Weisinger, Strahinja Kerkez, Mamoudou Karamoko, Yannis Letard, Tobias Anselm

Doubtful: Andreas Gruber

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Wolfsberger

Unfortunately, the GAM FC aren't so lucky with injuries.

Michael Novak, Jonathan Scherzer and Leo Vielgut (torn knee ligament) are all set to continue their spell on the sidelines.

But on the bright side, David Gugganig returns from a suspension, boosting Roman Stary's options.

Injured: Michael Novak, Jonathan Scherzer, Leo Vielgut

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

LASK vs Wolfsberger Predicted XI

LASK (3-4-1-2): Alexander Schlager; Jan Boller, Dario Marešić, Petar Filipović; Florian Flecker, James Holland, Peter Michorl, Rene Renner; Sascha Horvath; Alexander Schmidt, Husein Balić.

Wolfsberger (4-1-3-2): Alexander Kofler; Adis Jasic, Dominik Baumgartner, Luka Lochoshvili, Amar Dedić; Mario Leitgeb; Eliel Peretz, Michael Liendl, Matthäus Taferner; Thorsten Röcher, Tai Baribo.

LASK vs Wolfsberger Prediction

Wolfsberger may be placed above LASK, but their defense is a lot weaker.

Comparatively, the home side have a feeble attacking vanguard, averaging exactly one goal per game.

But while history is on their side, the recent form of both these sides doesn't inspire much hope for either of them.

A low-scoring draw seems like the best outcome.

Prediction: LASK 1-1 Wolfsberger

