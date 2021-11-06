LASK vs WSG Tirol prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

LASK host WSG Tirol at Raiffeisen Arena on Sunday in the Austrian Bundesliga, looking to end their four-game losing run.

Rock bottom in the league standings with just 10 points from 13 games, Die Laskler look set to head into the relegation round, barring a miraculous upturn in form.

Their rivals from the east haven't covered themselves in much glory either, languishing in 10th place with just three points more than LASK.

With 25 goals conceded in 13 games, the Wattens outfit have the worst defensive record in the league after only Ried, who have shipped 29.

LASK vs WSG Tirol Head-To-Head

LASK have won five of their last 13 clashes against WSG, losing only four.

Their last meeting, coming last month in the Austrian Cup, went LASK's way too. They eked out a narrow 2-1 win.

LASK Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

WSG Tirol Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-D

LASK vs WSG Tirol Team News

LASK

Die Laskler have a number of absentees in the squad right now.

Thomas Goiginger and Keito Nakamura are unavailable due to positive COVID-19 cases.

They join Lukas Grgic, Mamoudou Karamoko and Dario Marešić on the sidelines.

Petar Filipović, James Holland and Tobias Lawal are the injured triumvirate.

Furthermore, Marko Raguž and Philipp Wiesinger picked up injuries recently and are doubtful for Sunday.

Husein Balic, who returned to training after recovering from COVID, is also questionable due to lack of match practice.

Injured: Petar Filipović, James Holland, Tobias Lawal

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Thomas Goiginger, Keito Nakamura, Lukas Grgic, Mamoudou Karamoko, Dario Marešić

WSG Tirol

The visitors have a fairly healthy squad with Tobias Anselm and captain Ferdinand Oswald the only notable injury concerns.

Injured: Tobias Anselm, Ferdinand Oswald

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

LASK vs WSG Tirol Predicted XI

LASK (4-4-2): Alexander Schlager; Marvin Potzmann, Felix Luckeneder, Rene Renner, Hong Hyun-seok; Andreas Gruber, Peter Michorl, Sascha Horvath, Adam Griger; Alexander Schmidt, Christoph Monschein.

WSG Tirol (4-4-2): Benjamin Ozegovic; Fabian Koch, Raffael Behounek, Maxime Awoudja, Leon Klassen; Johannes Naschberger, Valentino Müller, Thanos Petsos, Stefan Skrbo; Giacomo Vrioni, Thomas Sabitzer.

LASK vs WSG Tirol Prediction

LASK are currently going through hell, both on and off the pitch, hit by injuries and tormented by poor on-field results.

WSG are also in stuttering form, but they stand a chance of securing three points here.

We expect WSG to earn a narrow victory.

Prediction: LASK 1-2 WSG Tirol

Edited by Peter P