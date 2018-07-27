Last XI to start under Sir Alex Ferguson for Manchester United: Where are they now?

Sanchit Grover

It has been 5 years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired and it is fair to say that the Manchester United fans miss the Scotsman very much. United have looked like a mere shadow of their former selves ever since the legendary Scottish manager retired.

Sir Alex won the Premier League for the 13th time in his last season with the Red Devils which to this date remains United's last league title. Over the next 5 seasons, Manchester United have been managed by David Moyes- whose stay can rightly be termed as disastrous.

Manchester United's legendary winger Ryan Giggs served as an interim manager in the aftermath of David Moyes's infamous sacking. Then came Dutch manager Louis van Gaal whose 2-year spell didn’t excite United fans much.

Louis van Gaal's departure got the Red Devils their new manager in the form of Jose Mourinho. The Special One might have improved United but to say he has brought the glory days back might be too much.

With all that said it is no argument that Sir Alex Ferguson was indispensable and deservingly the greatest British manager of all time. Over the years many players have had the opportunity to play under the legendary Scotsman. Let us look at the last XI to play for Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

Sir Alex last took the manager role for Manchester United in a memorable 10 goal thriller at the Hawthorns as Manchester United battled West Bromwich Albion in a 5-5 draw.

Anders Lindegaard

The Danish international was given the responsibility between the sticks in Sir Alex's last match in charge. Lindegaard spent 5 seasons at Manchester United and was predominantly used as a backup to first Edwin Van Der Saar and then David De Gea.

It is fair to say that Anders Lindegaard didn't have a very pleasant outing in Sir Alex Ferguson's last match as West Bromwich Albion scored 5 past him. Manchester United were leading 3-0 at one point and 5-2 at another which seemed to have put the game to bed but Lukaku and company achieved an amazing comeback at the expense of Lindegaard.

The Danish international made 29 appearances in 5 seasons for Manchester United before moving to English club West Bromwich Albion.

Lindegaard is currently signed with Burnley.

