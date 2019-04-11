×
Last 5 players to score a Premier League hat-trick for Manchester United: Where are they now?

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    11 Apr 2019, 00:43 IST

Ronaldo celebrating with Rooney in a Premier League meeting between Liverpool & Manchester United.
Ronaldo celebrating with Rooney in a Premier League meeting between Liverpool & Manchester United.

What does it take to score a hat-trick in a highly competitive league like the Premier League? Speed? Strength? Clinical finishing or just pure luck?

To score a hat-trick in this league, any player is probably going to need a combination of them all.

Let's focus at the club in question at the moment, Manchester United, a club whose attacking prowess have steadily declined over the years and one can only wonder what has happened to the attacking team that Sir Alex Ferguson had so built meticulously over the last decade.

With Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero banging in three hat-tricks just this season, one question Old Trafford faithful should ask is - Wait, when was the last time a one of our own managed to beat a goalkeeper three times in the same PL match?

The answer to that question takes us way back to 2012-13 season, the final season of the Ferguson-era. And the wait for a three-goal hero has continued since.

It is a telling sign that United are the only club from the 'Big six' of English top-flight which do not have a single player with a treble of goals in a PL match over the last two seasons.

With that being said, let's get straight into the record books and take a look at the last five Manchester United players to score a PL hat-trick and what have been they up to since their match-ball winning performances.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Juventus - UEFA Champions League Group H

To get our countdown started, we have one of the greatest players to have ever donned the No.7 jersey at number 5.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has the highest number of hat-tricks in club level football at the moment, scored his first and last hat-trick for the English club on January 12 2008, at Old Trafford.

His treble came at the expense of Newcastle United, who suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat in that fixture.

After leaving Old Trafford in 2009 following a six-year stint, the Portuguese superstar went on to become one of the the world's best players at Real Madrid, winning the Ballon d'Or for a record fifth time in 2017 and was the captain of the Portugal football team that won EURO 2016, his nation's first major international trophy.

The 34-year old looks as strong as ever and now plays for Serie A giants Juventus, who shelled out more than €100 million for him last summer, thus making him the most expensive player over 30 years of age in the sport's history.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
