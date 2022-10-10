"Last Thursday was tough for him" - Bruno Fernandes opens up on Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and says 5-time Ballon d'Or winner has been working 'really hard' 

Bruno Fernandes has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star scored his 700th career goal.

The midfielder said his teammate worked hard last Thursday despite not getting on the scoresheet. The Red Devils had to work hard to beat Omonia in Cyprus. Erik ten Hag's men had to fight back from a goal down to win 3-2, but Ronaldo could not get a goal or an assist.

Speaking after the win at Everton on Sunday in which Ronaldo finally got the milestone goal, Fernandes was full of praise for Ronaldo. The forward scored the winner and helped the Red Devils secure all three points at Goodison Park. He said:

"It is tough still counting goals for Ronaldo because every week seems like a new record. Really happy because he has been working hard to get this goal. Last Thursday [against Omonia in the Europa League] was tough for him because he tried really hard, but the 'keeper made good saves. He got the goal and the win and that is the most important for him, that the team won. For him as a striker, he wants to score goals. We are really happy for that."

Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United's win

Manchester United stayed fifth in the league this week after picking up the win over Everton.

Bruno Fernandes spoke about the importance of the victory and said:

"We conceded a goal from nothing but I think we played pretty well in the first half. In the second half, in the last 20 minutes we could have done a little bit better, but anyway, it's three big points for us. It was really important to get back on the winning track."

Talking about the importance of the triumph after the thrashing at the hands of Manchester City, he said:

"The manager, and ourselves also. We know we want these kind of games, we want to show how [we have] this spirit, this togetherness. It's really important for us that we carry on this, because this is what made [that run of] four wins in a row and made us win today so we have to carry on."

Manchester United's next three matches are at home, and they would be keen to pick up wins in all of them. They first host Omonia in the Europa League, and then take on Newcastle United and Tottenham in the Premier League.

Poll : 0 votes