Latvia 0-1 The Netherlands: Player ratings as Davy Klaassen strike seals 3 points for uninspiring Oranje | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Netherlands scraped through to a 1-0 win over Latvia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Davy Klaassen scored the only goal of the game with a good effort off Memphis Depay's corner as the Oranje climbed to the top of Group G.

In a game that was expected to be a blow-out, Louis van Gaal's side struggled to put their chances away, with Latvia also putting up a spirited performance. The 11 Wolves held out most of their pressure, especially in the second half when the Netherlands threw the kitchen sink.

While it wasn't enough to get anything from the match, they at least kept the scoreline as slim as possible, frustrating their mighty visitors.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup

🇹🇷 Turkey 1-1 Norway 🇳🇴

🇬🇮 Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro 🇲🇪🔶 The Dutch lead the way in a competitive 🇱🇻 Latvia 0-1 Netherlands 🇳🇱🇹🇷 Turkey 1-1 Norway 🇳🇴🇬🇮 Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro 🇲🇪🔶 The Dutch lead the way in a competitive #WCQ Group G 🇱🇻 Latvia 0-1 Netherlands 🇳🇱

🇹🇷 Turkey 1-1 Norway 🇳🇴

🇬🇮 Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro 🇲🇪🔶 The Dutch lead the way in a competitive #WCQ Group G https://t.co/G8SE6MF8Wh

But Latvia would be livid about their wastefulness, squandering a chance in each half in a case of what might have been. On that note, here's a look at the player ratings for the Netherlands:

Justin Bijlow - 7/10

He had to stay alert when Latvia looked to exploit the gaps in the Netherlands' defence in the first half, but managed it alright. He was a complete spectator after the break until Latvia's stoppage-time corners, which required him to remain vigilant.

Denzel Dumfries - 6.5/10

He made some good crosses from the right, and had excellent link ups with Depay. Dumfries was really unlucky to see a lob cleared off the line.

Stefan de Vrij - 7/10

The Inter Milan star communicated brilliantly with Van Dijk, exchanging passes as the Netherlands looked to build from the back. He also showed excellent recovery when the hosts broke forward in the first half.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

The Netherlands captain was tidy in defence, and distributed the ball excellently.

Daley Blind - 8.5/10

Blind stationed himself high up the pitch, and gave Latvia a lot to think about with his positioning, movements and passes. He also won all three of his ground duels, and completed eight long balls.

Ihab 🔰 @Scout_ManUtd Daley Blind vs Latvia:

90' mins played

130 touches

88.1% passes completed

66.67% accurate crosses (4/6)

80% accurate long balls (8/10)

100% take-ons completed (1/1)

100% duels won (3/3)

100% aerial duels won (3/3)

2 tackles

1 clearance

1 interception

1 block

2 shots Daley Blind vs Latvia:

90' mins played

130 touches

88.1% passes completed

66.67% accurate crosses (4/6)

80% accurate long balls (8/10)

100% take-ons completed (1/1)

100% duels won (3/3)

100% aerial duels won (3/3)

2 tackles

1 clearance

1 interception

1 block

2 shots https://t.co/3Z0rcAhS4M

Davy Klaassen - 7/10

He scored the only goal of the game from a corner with a cool finish, his fourth goal of the qualifiers. Klaassen, who also has three assists, is quietly having an impressive campaign.

OptaJohan @OptaJohan 4 - With all four of his international goals in 2021, Davy Klaassen scored the first goal of the Netherlands in that particular game. Opener. 4 - With all four of his international goals in 2021, Davy Klaassen scored the first goal of the Netherlands in that particular game. Opener. https://t.co/vwEXYkoz3l

Frenkie de Jong - 8/10

The Netherlands midfield maestro was at it again. He was key in dictating the tempo of the game, completing 92% of his 115 passes too.

Guus Til - 5/10

The 23-year-old made a good start against Latvia, but faded quickly and never recovered.

Steven Berghuis - 6/10

It was an uncharacteristically poor game from the Ajax winger who made little to no impact. He also saw an effort sail over the bar in the first half.

Memphis Depay - 7/10

it was a frustrating night for the Netherlands talisman, who failed to find the back of the net. He even saw a shot blocked off the line midway through the second half. Depay deserves credit for setting up Klaassen's goal with a fine corner kick, though.

Cody Gakpo - 7.5/10

The 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger was lively throughout. He showed exceptional creativity to produce a handful of chances, linking up with his attacking cohorts brilliantly. Gakpo, though, headed a good chance over the bar in the second half.

Ratings of Netherlands substitutes against Latvia

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

He made some nice probing runs down the left channel before making a vital clearance in stoppage time.

Noa Lang - 6/10

A nice offload for Depay came to nothing before he saw his shot getting blocked.

Also Read

Wout Weghorst - 6/10

The Wolfsburg star was subbed to fire up the attack in the hope of a second goal, but he instead cut an anonymous figure.

Edited by Bhargav