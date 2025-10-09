Latvia vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Latvia will face Andorra at the Daugava Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have struggled for results in their qualification campaign so far, although they were drawn into an admittedly difficult group and now sit fourth in the table with just four points from an obtainable 15.
They suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away at Albania in their last group outing, falling behind midway through the first half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite a much-improved showing in the second.
Andorra have endured an even worse qualifying campaign than their weekend opponents, with their inability to score goals leaving them on the brink of elimination. They were beaten 2-0 by group leaders England in their last qualifying game before playing out a goalless draw with Estonia in friendly action days later.
The visitors sit rock-bottom in Group K with no points from five games and will be desperate to at least get points on the board in their final three matches.
Latvia vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 12 meetings between the two nations. Latvia are undefeated in all 12 contests, picking up eight wins and four draws.
- The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Saturday's fixture back in March, which the hosts won 1-0.
- The visitors have failed to score any goals in all but one of their last 11 games in this fixture.
- Of the 54 teams participating in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, Andorra are one of just three teams yet to score a goal.
- Neither side have a FIFA World Cup appearance to their name.
Latvia vs Andorra Prediction
11 Vilki are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last five matches. However, they have the stronger squad ahead of Saturday's game and will head into the contest as favorites.
Similarly, Tricolors are without a win in their last eight games and have failed to score any goals in that period. They have failed to perform in this fixture historically and could lose this one.
Prediction: Latvia 2-0 Andorra
Latvia vs Andorra Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Latvia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)