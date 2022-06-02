Latvia vs Andorra prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Latvia welcome Andorra to the Daugava Stadium in their UEFA Nations League opener on Friday.

The two sides have been drawn alongside Liechtenstein and Moldova in Group 1 of League D, from which only one side will earn promotion to League C.

Both teams finished fifth in their respective groups in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. Since then, both sides played two friendly games in March, with Latvia securing a 1-0 win against Azerbaijan in their last game and Andorra also beating Grenada 1-0.

Federació Andorrana de Futbol @Fedandfut LA LLISTA



Aquests són els jugadors que viatjaran amb la Selecció Absoluta en l'estrena de la Nations League contra Letònia



#SomAndorra LA LLISTAAquests són els jugadors que viatjaran amb la Selecció Absoluta en l'estrena de la Nations League contra Letònia 📝 LA LLISTA🏆🇦🇩⚽ Aquests són els jugadors que viatjaran amb la Selecció Absoluta en l'estrena de la Nations League contra Letònia 🇱🇻⚽🇦🇩#SomAndorra https://t.co/zhth0Vcj2j

Latvia vs Andorra Head-to-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Latvia were undefeated against their western rivals in the previous nine meetings. This will be the fifth match in the Nations League between the two teams, with three games ending in goalless draws and Latvia securing a 5-0 win when the two sides last met in 2020.

Latvia form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Andorra form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Latvia vs Andorra Team News

Latvia

The 11 Wolves have named a 26-man squad for their four Nations League games in June and goalkeeper Roberta Ozola is the only notable absentee on account of an injury.

Injuries: Roberta Ozola

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Andorra

Tricolors will also play four games in the Nations League this month and have included 22 players in the final squad list for these matches. There are no surprises in the lineup, with veterans Ildefons Lima, Márcio Vieira and Josep Gómes all called up for the games.

There are no reported injury concerns for them to worry about at the moment.

Federació Andorrana de Futbol @Fedandfut LA LLISTA



Aquests són els jugadors que viatjaran amb la Selecció Absoluta en l'estrena de la Nations League contra Letònia



#SomAndorra LA LLISTAAquests són els jugadors que viatjaran amb la Selecció Absoluta en l'estrena de la Nations League contra Letònia 📝 LA LLISTA🏆🇦🇩⚽ Aquests són els jugadors que viatjaran amb la Selecció Absoluta en l'estrena de la Nations League contra Letònia 🇱🇻⚽🇦🇩#SomAndorra https://t.co/zhth0Vcj2j

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Latvia vs Andorra Predicted XIs

Latvia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Pavels Steinbors (GK); Kaspars Dubra, Igors Tarasovs, Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs; Janis Ikaunieks, Vladimirs Kamess, Artūrs Zjuzins, Eduards Emsis, Kristers Tobers; Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Andorra (5-4-1): Josep Gómes (GK); Albert Alavedra, Ildefons Lima, Max Llovera, Joan Cervós, Jordi Rubio; Marc Rebés, Márcio Vieira, Marc Pujol, Jordi Aláez; Víctor Bernat.

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Latvia vs Andorra Prediction

Latvia have never faced a defeat against Andorra and have conceded just one goal in this fixture. Andorra have scored a goal in each of their last four games across all competitions, so will be confident of finding the back of the net in this match.

Nonetheless, we back the home side to eke out a win here and also expect them to keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Latvia 2-0 Andorra

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far