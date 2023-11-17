Latvia vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023

Latvia will welcome Croatia to the Skonto Stadium in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Saturday.

The hosts are at the bottom of the Group D table, with just one win from seven games thus far. In their previous outing, they suffered a 4-0 away loss against Turkey, failing to score for the fourth time in seven games.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently and suffered back-to-back defeats in their two games in September. In their previous outing, Harry Wilson's second-half brace condemned Croatia to a 2-1 loss against Wales. Mario Pašalić pulled one back for them in the 75th minute but they were unable to find the equalizing goal.

The visitors need to win their two remaining games in European qualifiers and also hope that Wales drop points in their two games to book their place in the main event directly.

Latvia vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times in all competitions, with three meetings taking place in the European qualifiers. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts and have a 100% record at the moment. The reverse fixture in September ended in an emphatic 5-0 win for the visitors.

The hosts have scored just one goal against the visitors thus far, who have scored at least two goals in four of the five games in this fixture.

Latvia have just one win in their last nine games in all competitions, suffering defeats in the remaining eight games in that period.

Croatia have suffered two defeats in a row for the first time since June 2021 when they lost to Belgium in a friendly and suffered a defeat against England in the UEFA Euro 2020 later that month.

The hosts have conceded 17 goals in the qualifiers thus far, 13 more than the visitors.

Latvia vs Croatia Prediction

11 vilki have lost six of their seven games in the qualifiers thus far. They have lost three of their last four games in the competition, conceding 11 times while scoring just twice. They have just two wins in their last 28 home games in European qualifiers, interestingly, with both coming in home games.

They have lost all five games against the visitors, failing to score in four of them, and might struggle here. They have failed to score in six of their last nine home games in European qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

Kockasti have lost two consecutive games in the qualifiers after winning three games in a row. This is a must-win match for the visitors and considering their 100% record against the home team, the odds of a win look good.

Zlatko Dalić has a few notable absentees for the match as Andrej Kramarić, Nikola Vlašić, and Josip Juranović have withdrawn from the squad through injuries.

Though the visitors have lost two games in a row, they have a solid record against the hosts and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Latvia 1-2 Croatia.

Latvia vs Croatia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Croatia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Andrej Kramarić to score or assist any time - Yes