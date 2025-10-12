Latvia vs England Prediction & Betting Tips | October 14 2025

Latvia welcome England to Riga's Daugava Stadium this Tuesday for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

England will come into this match looking for their 7th win in 8 games under Thomas Tuchel. Latvia, meanwhile, will be looking to cause a big upset, but may simply attempt to stifle their more illustrious opponents.

So who will come out on top in the Baltic this week?

Latvia vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Latvia have only faced off with England once before, earlier this year in March in what was Thomas Tuchel's second game in charge of the Three Lions. England came out 3-0 winners with relative ease.

England have gone from strength to strength under Tuchel since that game. They blew Serbia away 0-5 in Belgrade in September, and last week demolished Wales with three goals inside the first half an hour.

This match suddenly has far more meaning for England, thanks to Serbia's unexpected loss to Albania on Saturday. This result means England will qualify for next year's tournament in North America with a win here.

Latvia have failed to win in their last six international matches. Most recently, they had to settle for a draw with lowly Andorra despite their opponents being reduced to ten men.

The last time England were defeated in a World Cup qualifier was back in October 2009, when they fell to Ukraine. Since then, they have gone 36 qualifying matches without losing.

Latvia vs England Prediction

While England may find Latvia - who are likely to deploy a low block tactic - harder to break down than Wales, the Three Lions should still win this match with ease.

They swept Latvia aside in March, and that was in Thomas Tuchel's earliest days when he hadn't quite got to grips with his squad.

Now, though, England look finely tuned and have scored eight goals in their last two games while conceding none.

We probably shouldn't expect a cricket score here, but a one-sided England win feels very likely.

Prediction: Latvia 0-3 England

Latvia vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win.

Tip 2: England to keep a clean sheet - Yes (England have not conceded a goal in any of their five 2026 World Cup qualifying games thus far).

Tip 3: England to score at least two goals - Yes (England have scored two or more goals in four of their five 2026 World Cup qualifying games).

