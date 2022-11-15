Latvia vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022

Latvia and Estonia will square off at the Daugava Stadium in the semifinal of the 2022 Baltic Cup.

The hosts have not been in action since playing out a 1-1 draw away to Andorra in the UEFA Nations League in September. Vladislavs Gutkovskis put the visitors ahead in the 50th minute while Berto stepped off the bench to score a late equalizer for Andorra.

Estonia ran riot in a 4-0 away victory over San Marino in Group D of the Nations League. Henri Annier opened the scoring in the 38th minute and also wrapped up the proceedings with a 78th-minute strike.

The two sides will be seeking to make it to the final of the Baltic Cup, where the winner will face either Lithuania or Iceland.

Latvia vs Estonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 60 occasions in the past. Latvia have been vastly superior with 29 wins to their name, while Estonia were victorious in 11 previous matches with 20 games ending in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in June 2021 when Estonia claimed a 2-1 victory to win the 2020 Baltic Cup.

Latvia are record champions of the Baltic Cup with 13 triumphs while Estonia are the defending champions.

Latvia are on a two-game winless streak, having won their previous five matches on the bounce.

Four of Estonia's last five matches produced three or more goals.

Nine of the last 11 head-to-head games have witnessed two goals or fewer.

Five of the last eight head-to-head games saw one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Latvia vs Estonia Prediction

Baltic bragging rights will be on the line when Latvia play host to Estonia in the semifinal of the 2022 Baltic Cup.

The home team are historically the better side, as evidenced by their dominance in the competition. But Estonia's four-game unbeaten run suggests that they could prove a tough nut to crack.

However, home advantage could come to the fore and we are backing Latvia to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Latvia 2-0 Estonia

Latvia vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Latvia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

