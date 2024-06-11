Latvia vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024 

Latvia host Faroe Islands at the Daugava Stadium in Liepaja on Tuesday for the third place play-offs of the 2024 Baltic Cup.

Ranked 136th in the world, Latvia were beaten 2-0 by Lithuania at home in the semi-finals of the cup, ending their hopes of reaching a third straight final in the competition.

Armandas Kucys and Artūr Dolžnikov scored in the second half for Lithuania, as the 11 Wolves saw their winless run extended to six games in all competitions.

Paolo Nicolato's side will be looking to make amends here and win the bronze medal against debutants Faroe Islands, who were invited as guests to participate in the cup.

Faroe Islands were crushed 4-1 by Estonia in the semi-finals. Petur Knudsen put them in front after 24 minutes into, but Alex Tamm equalized for the Blueshirts just minutes before half-time.

In the second half, Henri Anier, Edgar Tur and Danil Kuraksin scored apiece for the hosts to ensure a decisive victory over the cup first-timers. Having also lost 2-0 to Denmark in a friendly back in March, Håkan Ericson's side have seen consecutive defeats now.

Latvia vs Faroe Islands Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides before, with Latvia failing to win any of them

The Faroe Islands beat the 11 Wolves 2-0 in October 2016 in a FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Latvia are winless in their last six games and have won just once from their last 17 international games: a 2-0 defeat of Armenia in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying

The National Team have lost their last two games and have won just once from their last 15 official international matches: a shocking 2-1 victory over Turkey in September 2022 in the UEFA Nations League

The 11 Wolves haven't kept a clean sheet in 11 games

Latvia vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Latvia are more experienced in the competition compared to their rivals, and may hence feel confident of their chances here. Fareo Islands can give the 11 Wolves a tough run for their money, but expect the hosts to eventually prevail, albeit by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Latvia 2-1 Faroe Islands

Latvia vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Latvia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes