Latvia vs Kuwait prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022 

Latvia and Kuwait will trade tackles at the Ta'Qail National Stadium in an international friendly fixture on Friday.

Latvia come into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback victory away to Gibraltar in a deadrubber 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in November 2021. Roberts Uldrikis scored and provided an assist to help his side secure all three points.

Kuwait fell to a 2-0 defeat to Libya in an international friendly in February 2022. Omar Al Khoja and Fadel Salama scored in either half to inspire the Mediterranean Knights to the win.

Latvia will play another friendly against Azerbaijan next week as they continue preparations for their return to competitive action in the UEFA Nations League in June.

Kuwait also have another friendly lined up against Malta before they begin their quest to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup in June.

Latvia vs Kuwait Head-to-Head

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in an international friendly in December 2003 when Kuwait secured a 2-0 victory.

Both sides have managed just one victory apiece in their last five matches.

Latvia form guide: W-D-L-L-D

Kuwait form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Latvia vs Kuwait Team News

Latvia

Marcis Oss and Daniels Ontuzans were initially included in the squad but pulled out due to injuries. Cambuur forward Roberts Uldrikis is also absent due to injury.

Injuries: Roberts Uldrikis, Marcis Oss, Daniels Ontuzans

Suspension: None

Kuwait

There are no known suspensions or injury concerns for coach Vítezslav Lavicka to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Latvia vs Kuwait Predicted XI

Latvia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Pavels Steinbors (GK); Kaspars Dubra, Igors Tarasovs, Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs; Janis Ikaunieks, Vladimirs Kamess, Andrejs Ciganiks, Eduards Emsis, Kristers Tobers; Vladislavs Gutkovskis

Kuwait Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sulaiman Abdulghafoor (GK); Abdul Mahran, Fahed Al Hajri, Fahad Al Rashidi, Rashed Al Dosary; Hamad Al Qallaf, Talal Al Fadhel, Fawaz Al Otaibi, Mubarak Al Finini; Bader Al Mutawa, Shabaib Al Khaldi

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Latvia vs Kuwait Prediction

The two sides are almost evenly matched, as evidenced by their similar records in recent matches played. In light of this, a tight game with few goalscoring chances can be expected.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Latvia 1-1 Kuwait

Edited by Peter P