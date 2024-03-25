Latvia vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26th 2024

Latvia will square off against Liechtenstein at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Latvia played for the first time this year on Thursday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cyprus in a friendly. Ioannis Pittas gave Cyprus the lead in the first half and Andrejs Cigaņiks equalized for Latvia in the 85th minute. They remained winless in their last four games, though they ended their losing streak after three games.

Liechtenstein met the Faroe Islands in a friendly on Thursday, suffering a 4-0 loss. Their poor run of form continued in that match, as they suffered their 24th consecutive defeat in all competitions. Interestingly, they have failed to score in their last six games across all competitions.

Latvia vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 11 times in all competitions since 1994. Latvia have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals, with nine wins to their name. Liechtenstein have one win in this fixture, and one game has ended in a draw.

Six of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

They last met in the UEFA Nations League in 2022, with Latvia recording a 3-0 win on aggregate.

They have met just once in a friendly thus far, with Latvia recording a 2-0 win in 2001.

Liechtenstein has scored just four goals against Latvia in 11 games, with three of them coming at home.

Latvia are winless in their last four games, failing to score three times in that period. They have just one win in their last 12 games in all competitions, suffering 10 losses.

Liechtenstein have failed to score in 14 of their last 15 games in all competitions.

Latvia vs Liechtenstein Prediction

11 vilki arrested their losing streak to three games while also scoring for the first time in that period, as they held Cyprus to a 1-1 draw in a friendly on Thursday. It was the first game in charge for Paolo Nicolato, who took over the reins as head coach in February.

They have failed to score in five of their last seven games in all competitions and will look to improve upon that record. Interestingly, they have scored in all but one of their games against Liechtenstein and are expected to find the back of the net here. Kristers Tobers missed the match due to an injury, so Jānis Ikaunieks was named as the team captain.

The Blue Reds have endured a poor run of form recently and are winless in all competitions since 2020. They have scored just two goals in their last 24 games in all competitions, which is cause for concern. Dennis Salanovic missed the friendly against the Faroe Islands due to an injury and is a doubt for this match.

Considering Latvia's dominance in the head-to-head record and Liechtenstein's poor goalscoring form recently, Latvia are expected to register a comfortable win, and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Latvia 2-0 Liechtenstein

Latvia vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Latvia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Vladislavs Gutkovskis to score or assist any time - Yes