Latvia vs Liechtenstein prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Latvia will entertain Liechtenstein at the Daugava Stadium in the second group stage fixture of the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

The home team kicked off their campaign with a 3-0 win against Andorra on Thursday, while Liechtenstein suffered a 2-0 defeat against Moldova in their campaign opener.

Latvia are probably the strongest team in Group 1 of League D, so they will be looking to make it two wins in a row to bolster their chances of promotion to League C.

Latvia vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head

The two sides have squared off nine times across all competitions thus far. Just one meeting between the two has been an international friendly, with the rest being FIFA World Cup and Euro qualifiers.

The 11 Wolves have been the dominant side in this fixture and have seven wins against Liechtenstein. Just one game has gone the visitors' way and one game has ended in a draw.

Latvia form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Liechtenstein form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Latvia vs Liechtenstein Team News

Latvia

Roberta Ozola is the only absentee from the 26-man squad announced for the June games. They did not pick up any fresh injuries or suspensions in their 3-0 win over Andorra.

Injuries: Roberta Ozola

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein named a 22-man squad for the upcoming games, with head coach Martin Stocklas suggesting that they will be calling up a fixed number of players from the Under-21 side.

Jens Hofer and Dennis Salanovic have been left out of the squad on account of injuries.

Injuries: Jens Hofer, Dennis Salanovic

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Latvia vs Liechtenstein Predicted XIs

Latvia (4-5-1): Pavels Steinbors (GK); Kaspars Dubra, Igors Tarasovs, Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs; Janis Ikaunieks, Vladimirs Kamess, Artūrs Zjuzins, Eduards Emsis, Kristers Tobers; Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Liechtenstein (4-4-2): Benjamin Büchel (GK); Lukas Graber, Sandro Wolfinger, Andreas Malin, Rafael Grünenfelder; Livio Meier, Aron Sele, Fabio Wolfinger, Nicolas Hasler; Yanik Frick, Noah Frick

Latvia vs Liechtenstein Prediction

Latvia have been in top form in their recent fixtures and are undefeated in their last five games across all competitions. The Blue-Reds, on the other hand, have not scored in their last seven games across all competitions, conceding 28 goals in that period.

Latvia have been the better side in this fixture and, given their home advantage, should be able to secure a win here.

Prediction: Latvia 2-0 Liechtenstein

