Latvia vs Moldova prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Latvia will host Moldova at the Skonto Stadium in Riga on Thursday (September 22) on matchday five of the UEFA Nations League, knowing that a victory will seal their promotion to League C.

With 12 points from four games, the 11 Wolves are leading Group C in League D by five points over Moldova, who can upset Latvia with a victory. However, the Tricolors haven't beaten the Baltic side in 15 years, losing their last three clashes, including a thumping 4-2 defeat in their most recent meeting.

Latvia, meanwhile, have won all four of their games this season thus far. They're coming off a 2-0 victory at Liechtenstein on matchday four in June.

Latvia vs Moldova Head-To-Head

Latvia have beaten Moldova three times in their four previous clashes, losing just once.

That defeat came in their very first meeting in 2007 in a friendly; the 11 Wolves are on a three-game winning run against Moldova since then.

Latvia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Moldova Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-L

Latvia vs Moldova Team News

Latvia

The 11 Wolves have called up a 25-man squad for this month's Nations League fixtures against Moldova and Andorra.

Four players - Krisjanis Zviedris, Emils Birka, Daniels Balodis and Maksims Tonisevs - are looking to make their international debut. Vladislavs Gutkovskis is the leading scorer for Latvia this season with four goals and will be keen to add to his tally.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Moldova

The Tricolors have named 26 players for their Nations League commitments this month.

Vadim Rata is suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, but captain Artur Ionita is expected to feature. Ion Nicolaescu should once again be the leading man for Moldova.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Latvia vs Moldova Predicted XIs

Latvia (4-4-2): Pavels Steinbors; Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Kaspars Dubra, Raivis Jurkovskis; Janis Ikaunieks, Arturs Zjunins, Kristers Tobers, Andrejs Ciganiks; Vladislavs Gutkovskis, Roberts Uldrikis

Moldova (3-4-3): Dorian Railean; Artur Craciun, Vadim Bolohan, Igor Armas; Ion Jardan, Artur Ionita, Mihail Caimacov, Oleg Reabciuk; Iaser Turcan, Ion Nicolaescu, Maxim Cojocaru

Latvia vs Moldova Prediction

Latvia have a 100% win record in the competition this season, and that is likely to continue here, especially with the 11 Wolves having home advantage.

Moldova will have to wait for some more time before ending their losing run in this fixture.

Prediction: Latvia 2-1 Moldova

