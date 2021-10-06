Latvia vs the Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

Latvia are set to play the Netherlands on Friday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game at the Daugava National Stadium.

Latvia come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Miodrag Radulovic's Montenegro in their most recent game. Montenegro registered six shots on target compared to Latvia's three, but were unable to find the net.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, beat ten-man Turkey 6-1 in their most recent game. A hat-trick from Barcelona superstar Memphis Depay and goals from Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen, Feyenoord star Guus Til and Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen sealed the deal for Louis van Gaal's side.

Marseille winger Cengiz Under scored the consolation goal for Turkey, who had Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu sent off in the first-half.

Latvia vs the Netherlands Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the Netherlands hold the clear advantage. They have won all four games.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with the Netherlands beating Latvia 2-0. Goals from attackers Steven Berghuis and Luuk de Jong secured the win for the Netherlands.

Latvia form guide: D-L-W-L-L

The Netherlands form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Latvia vs the Netherlands Team News

Latvia

Latvia manager Dainis Kazakevics has included Oleksandriya centre-back Kaspars Dubra, RFS midfielder Arturs Zjuzins and Cambuur attacker Roberts Uldrikis in the squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

The Netherlands

Meanwhile, the Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal has named a strong squad. Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk, Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum and the Barcelona trio of Frenkie de Jong, Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong have all been named.

There could be potential debuts for Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken and Club Brugge winger Noa Lang.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Latvia vs the Netherlands Predicted XI

Latvia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roberts Ozols, Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Kaspars Dubra, Raivis Jurkovskis, Alvis Jaunzems, Arturs Zjuzins, Andrejs Ciganiks, Roberts Uldrikis, Janis Ikaunieks, Vladislavs Gutkovskis

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Davy Klaassen, Steven Berghuis, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen

Latvia vs the Netherlands Prediction

Latvia continue their development as a footballing nation, They have named a fairly inexperienced squad for their games, but can cause problems to the Netherlands if underestimated.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have the wily and experienced Louis van Gaal as their manager. The charismatic man has once again caught the attention with his comments, and the Netherlands are playing are some good football under his management.

The Netherlands should be able to win.

Prediction: Latvia 0-3 The Netherlands

