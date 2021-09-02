Latvia vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

High-flying Latvia host Norway at the Daugava Stadium in Riga on Saturday for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The 11 Wolves are looking to build on their midweek victory over Gibraltar, having now accumulated four points from as many games in Group G.

However, the Norwegians are a different kettle of fish, and are currently putting up tough competition of their own.

With seven points in the bag, Stale Solbakken's side are level with Netherlands and Montenegro in the group, trailing only leaders Turkey by a point.

Getting another victory at the weekend will be a real boost for the side who're looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

In a further boost for them, prolific striker Erling Haaland also opened his account for the campaign with a goal against the Dutch.

He'll be licking his fingers at the prospect of going up against a Latvian side that has conceded eight times already.

Latvia vs Norway Head-To-Head

The sides have only met twice before, with Latvia and Norway both winning once each.

Both games were part of EURO 2000 qualifying, so they'll be meeting for the first time in over two decades.

✅ Pirmā uzvara Pasaules kausa kvalifikācijas turnīrā

🔜 Jau sestdien mājas spēle pret Norvēģiju



Tiekamies futbolā! Tiekamies klātienē!#LVAGIB #LatvijasIzlase #11vilki pic.twitter.com/4fH6jsv4gS — Futbola federācija (@kajbumba) September 1, 2021

Latvia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

Norway Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Latvia vs Norway Team News

Latvia

The 11 Wolves were not at their best on Wednesday but somehow managed to eke out a victory.

Head coach Dainis Kazakevics might field the same line-up again, although he faces a decision to make in the attack.

Vladislavs Gutkovskis netted twice against Gibraltar and warrants a place in the XI, but Davis Ikaunieks is also gunning for a start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Det ender 1-1 mot Nederland etter en strålende innsats av de norske guttene! Tusen takk også til publikum for en fantastisk stemning🙌 #norned pic.twitter.com/h6likN7WPa — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) September 1, 2021

Norway

The Lions also put up a strong fight against the Netherlands, holding them to a draw, and play the same XI again on Saturday.

If there is to be any change, Joshua King might come back into the side to share the goalscoring burden with Erling Haaland.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Latvia vs Norway Predicted XI

Latvia (4-2-3-1): Pavels Steinbors; Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Kaspars Dubra, Raivis Jurkovskis; Eduards Emsis, Arturs Zjuzins; Janis Ikaunieks, Roberts Uldrikis, Andrejs Ciganiks; Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Norway (4-2-2-2): Andre Hansen; Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Stefan Strandberg Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Birger Meling; Morten Thorsby, Mathias Normann; Martin Odegaard, Jens Petter Hauge; Joshua King, Erling Halaand.

Latvia vs Norway Prediction

Latvia have shown they're no pushovers but Norway have the attacking quality to see them off.

Prediction: Latvia 0-2 Norway

