Latvia vs Serbia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Latvia and Serbia return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Daugava Stadium on Saturday. Both sides find themselves level on points in the Group K standings and this makes for an exciting contest as they continue their push for a top-two finish.

Latvia turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Albania at the Skonto Stadium on June 10.

Before that, Paolo Nicolato’s men held on to see out a 1-0 victory over Andorra in their first qualifying game on March 21, three days before crashing down to earth in a 3-0 loss against England.

With four points from a possible nine, Latvia are currently fourth in the group table, level on points with Serbia, who have a game in hand, and one point behind second-placed Albania in the playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Serbia secured their first win of the World Cup qualifiers last time out when they thrashed Andorra 3-0 at the Dubocica Stadium on June 10.

Before that, Dragan Stojkovic’s men kicked off their quest for a third consecutive appearance in the mundial with a goalless draw against Albania in Tirana on June 7.

Serbia head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions (2W, 4D), a run which saw them retain their spot in League A of the UEFA Nations League after beating Austria 2-1 on aggregate in the relegation/promotion playoffs.

Latvia vs Serbia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Latvia and Serbia, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Latvia have failed to win five of their last six competitive games, losing four and claiming one draw since October 2024.

Serbia are on a run of nine straight competitive away matches without a win, losing four and picking up five draws since beating Lithuania 3-1 in September 2023.

Latvia have managed just one win from their most recent five competitive home games while losing three and claiming one draw since November 2023.

Latvia vs Serbia Prediction

Latvia and Serbia find themselves level points in Group K and will both be looking to leapfrog Albania in second place this weekend. However, Serbia have named a superior and more experienced squad and we predict this will prove decisive at the Daugava Stadium.

Prediction: Latvia 0-2 Serbia

Latvia vs Serbia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Serbia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been three fewer than three goals scored in five of Serbia’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the visitors’ last eight games)

