Latvia vs Turkey Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16th 2023

Latvia will entertain Turkey at the Skonto Stadium in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Friday.

The hosts have played just one match in the qualifying campaign, suffering a 1-0 defeat against Wales in March. The visitors kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win over Armenia but failed to continue that momentum as they suffered a 2-0 loss against Croatia in their previous outing.

The hosts are at the bottom of the Group D table and the visitors are third with three points. They trail Croatia and Wales by just one point in the league standings.

Latvia vs Turkey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met seven times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1924. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with a 2-1 lead in wins and four games having ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts.

They have met four times in the European qualifiers, in which the hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run, recording a win while three games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in 2021. They played out a 2-2 draw in the first leg and Turkey recorded a 2-1 win at Friday's venue in the second leg.

Four of the seven meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have suffered just a couple of defeats in their last 10 games in all competitions.

The hosts have suffered three defeats in a row and have just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

Latvia have won three of their last five home games and the visitors have three wins in their last five away games.

Latvia vs Turkey Prediction

Latvia have seen draws in four of their last five meetings against the visitors. At home, they have suffered two defeats in four meetings against the visitors, with just one win in these games. They have just one win in their last six games in all competitions and might struggle here.

The Crescent-Stars have won three of their last four games in all competitions. They have scored 11 goals in their last four away games while conceding just thrice and will look to continue that form in this match.

Both teams are playing their first game since March and might be a bit rusty. Considering the recent history of the two teams, we expect them to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Latvia 1-1 Turkey

Latvia vs Turkey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kerem Aktürkoğlu to score or assist any time - Yes

