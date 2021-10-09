Latvia vs Turkey prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The FIFA World Cup qualifiers continue next week, with Latvia hosting Turkey in Group G on Monday at the Daugava Stadium.

Latvia were beaten 1-0 by the Netherlands on Friday night via a first-half strike from Davy Klassen. Friday's loss extends Latvia's winless run to three games.

Latvia have won just one of their seven qualifying games so far. They sit fifth in a group of six, with five points from seven games. They now need a win on Monday to retain any hope of World Cup qualification.

Turkey began their World Cup qualifiers impressively with two wins and a draw in their first three games. They have, however, won just once in their last four games. Turkey were held to a 1-1 draw by Norway on Friday with goals from Kerem Akturkoglu and Kristian Thorstvedt.

Turkey now sit third in the group with 12 points from seven games, two points behind second-placed Norway and six behind the Netherlands at the top of the table. The Turks are chasing their first World Cup appearance since 2002.

Latvia vs Turkey Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Latvia and Turkey in the past. Surprisingly, both nations have won one game apiece with the other five games ending in draws.

The two sides last met in the reverse meeting of Monday's game. The game ended 3-3 with Latvia overturning a two-goal deficit to level the scores at the end of the game.

Latvia Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-D-L-W-D

Turkey Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): D-L-W-D-D

Latvia vs Turkey Team News

Latvia

Latvia have no injured or suspended players ahead of Monday's meeting with Turkey. Manager Dainis Kazakevics will have a full squad to select from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Turkey

Serdar Aziz picked up an injury against Norway and is expected to miss out on Monday's game. Caglar Soyuncu, Ozan Kabak and Orkun Kokcu have all served their suspensions and are back in the side.

Injured: Serdar Aziz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Latvia vs Turkey Predicted XI

Latvia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Roberts Ozols; Roberts Savalnieks, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Kaspars Dubra, Raivis Jurkovskis; Arturs Zjuzins, Eduards Emsis; Andrejs Ciganiks, Martin Kigurs, Alvis Jaunzems; Roberts Uldrikis

Turkey Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur; Ozan Tufan, Berat Ozdemir; Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Kerem Akturkoglu; Burak Yilmaz

Latvia vs Turkey Prediction

Latvia have won just one qualifier so far and are winless and goalless in their last three games.

Turkey have not fared much better as they have won just one of their last seven games. They have conceded more goals than their hosts but have scored 10 more. The Turks will be hoping to pick up their first win under new boss Stefan Kuntz and should be able to do so.

Prediction: Latvia 0-2 Turkey

