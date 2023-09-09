Latvia vs Wales Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11th 2023

Latvia will welcome Wales to the Skonto Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Monday.

The hosts' poor form continued on Thursday as they fell to a 5-0 away loss to Croatia. They have lost all four games in the qualifiers thus far and are at the bottom of the Group D standings. To secure one of the two qualification spots from the group, they'll need to win their remaining four games.

The visitors will play their first qualifier in the international break on Monday as they played a friendly against South Korea on Thursday. The friendly ended in a goalless draw as both teams played cautiously to avoid any unnecessary injury and fatigue to the players.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their last two games in the European qualifiers and will look to return to winning ways.

Latvia vs Wales Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off just twice thus far, with one meeting being a friendly in 2004 and the second one being the reverse fixture in March. The visitors have a 100% record against the hosts, including a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

The hosts have suffered defeats in their last five games in all competitions. Wales have not fared much better, with just one win in their last 13 games in all competitions.

The hosts have recorded just one win in their last 25 outings in the European qualifiers with that victory coming at home in 2019.

The visitors are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, excluding their appearances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The hosts have the fourth-worst defensive record in the qualifiers thus far, conceding 11 goals in four games.

Latvia vs Wales Prediction

The hosts have been in poor form recently, suffering six defeats in a row. At home, they have suffered three defeats in their last four games, which is a cause for concern. They'll need to work on their defensive troubles in this match, having conceded 10 goals in their last three games.

The Dragons are winless in their last six away games in all competitions. They have failed to score in their last two games which is a cause for concern. Considering the current form of the two teams, the game is expected to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Latvia 1-1 Wales

Latvia vs Wales Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Brennan Johnson to score or assist any time - Yes