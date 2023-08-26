Laura Woods offers savage response to Tottenham fans bashing her for James Maddison interview

TV presenter Laura Woods offered a cool response to Tottenham fans after facing criticism over an interview she did of James Maddison. Woods, who is an Arsenal fan, aimed a playful jibe at the midfielder for joining Spurs over Arsenal in an interview with TNT Sports.

In a tweet, she said:

"Just got off a flight and see I’m trending for upsetting Spurs fans. Wonderful."

The former Leicester City midfielder joined Tottenham this summer in a deal worth £40 million. He has been a vital part of Ange Postecoglou's side, playing brilliantly with them going three games unbeaten to begin their Premier League campaign.

In the interview, Woods asked:

“Another thing that Ally [McCoist] and me I think share is a real joy of watching you play football. It’s not just football; obviously we love your interviews and your personality in general. Which is why the question, why Spurs? Like why did you decide to go to Spurs? Come on!”

Maddison had this to say in response:

“Didn’t take long! That didn’t take long, did it? Arsenal fan, Laura, in case we didn’t know.”

He went on to explain his move to the white half of North London, saying:

“Like I’ve said in a few interviews and stuff people have asked like ‘Why Spurs’ and what not. You have to make decisions. You come to points in your life not just in work but in life as well, where you have to make decisions. I could see myself playing for Spurs and could see myself as a Tottenham player as much as that might annoy you, Laura."

Maddison scored the opener and was at his brilliant best once again as Tottenham beat Bournemouth 2-0 in their third Premier League fixture. They will face Fulham in the second round of the EFL Cup midweek before travelling to Turf Moor to play Burnley.

James Maddison shines again as Tottenham ease to comfortable win over Bournemouth

The midfielder was impressive in Spurs' easy win.

James Maddison continued his strong start to his Tottenham Hotspur career, impressing in a 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League. The 26-year-old bagged the opening goal and was fantastic throughout the game.

He was deployed in a No 10 role in a 4-2-3-1 system, alongside Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski. He finished the game with four shots (two on target), one key pass, two dribbles completed, two accurate crosses and two accurate long balls.

Maddison completed the switch from Leicester City this summer for £40 million following the Foxes' relegation. He has bagged one goal and two assists in his first three PL games.