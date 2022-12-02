Lausanne-Sport vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3, 2022 

Lausanne-Sport will host Basel at the Stade de la Tuiliere on Saturday (December 3) in a friendly.

The hosts enjoyed a solid start to their season but have lost their way of falling late in the race for promotion. Lausanne played out a 2-2 draw against Aarau in their last game before the international break, squandering a two-goal lead. Saturday's game will mark Lausanne's final game of the year.

Basel, meanwhile, have had a hugely underwhelming campaign, finding themselves 14 points behind leaders Young Boys in the Swiss Super League standings as the midpoint of the season approaches. Base lost 1-0 to Grasshopper Zurich in their last league game, falling behind just after the half-hour mark.

The RotBlau were held to a goalless draw by German outfit Sandhausen in a friendly a fortnight ago.

Lausanne-Sport vs Basel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 45 meetings, the hosts have won just six times, while the visitors have won 28.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended goalless.

Basel are unbeaten in their last 14 games in this fixture.

Laussane have failed to score in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts have picked up 21 points at home in the league this season. Only FC Wil have picked up more.

Four of Basel's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

The RotBlau have conceded 17 goals in the Swiss Super League this season. Only league leaders Young Boys (9) have conceded fewer.

Lausanne-Sport vs Basel Prediction

Lausanne are on a six-game winless streak and have won just two of their last ten games across competitions. They are winless in their last three home games and could struggle here.

Basel, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four games across competitions. They have, however, won two of their last three games on the road and are the overwhelming favourites to win. Basel should win this one.

Prediction: Lausanne-Sport 0-2 Basel

Lausanne-Sport vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the visitors' last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four meetings.)

