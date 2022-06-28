Lausanne-Sport vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th June 2022

Lausanne-Sport will continue their preparations for the new campaign when they go head-to-head with Dynamo Kyiv in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian outfit head into the game unbeaten in 20 outings across competitions and will look to keep that run going.

Lausanne-Sport endured a torrid 2021-22 campaign, getting relegated from the Swiss Super League after finishing rock-bottom in the standings.

Ahead of life in the second tier, manager Alain Casanova’s men kicked off their warm-up friendlies on Saturday with a 1-0 win over FC Stade Lausanne-Ouchy. Lausanne-Sport will now look to pick up successive victories for the first time since winning four in July 2021.

Meanwhile, Kyiv took to the pitch for the first time since May 13 on Sunday when they played out a 1-1 draw with Yverdon-Sport FC.

They are now unbeaten in 20 games across competitions, dating back to a 2-0 loss to Benfica in the UEFA Champions League in December. Kyiv have a UEFA Champions League qualification clash with Fenerbahce scheduled for July. They'll hope their friendly outings can serve as a morale booster ahead of that clash.

Lausanne-Sport vs Dynamo Kyiv Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, following their friendly clash in July 2021.

In that game, Gerson Rodrigues and Joel Ribeiro scored for either side as the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Lausanne-Sport head into Wednesday on a run of just one win in their last seven outings after failing to taste victory in their last six games in the Super League last term.

Kyiv are unbeaten in their last 20 games across competitions, claiming 14 wins and six draws.

Lausanne are unbeaten in all but one of their last six home games, with a 2-1 loss to FC Sion on May 19 being the exception.

Lausanne-Sport vs Dynamo Kyiv Prediction

While Lausanne Sport will look to build on Saturday’s victory, next up is the challenge of an opposing team that have not lost 20 games. Kyiv are firing on all cylinders right now, so they could come out on top in this one.

Prediction: Lausanne-Sport 1-2 Dynamo Kyiv.

Lausanne-Sport vs Dynamo Kyiv Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Kyiv.

Tip 2: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Kyiv’s last ten games).

Tip 3: First to score - Kyiv (The Ukrainian club have opened the scoring in four of their last five outings).

