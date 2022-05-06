Lausanne-Sport vs FC Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

The Swiss Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Lausanne-Sport play host to FC Basel at the Stade de la Tuilière on Sunday.

The Bebbi head into the game unbeaten in 13 consecutive games against the hosts and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Lausanne-Sport were condemned to a second straight defeat last Sunday as they were beaten 3-0 by FC Luzern.

This followed a 3-1 loss away to Grasshopper Zurich on April 24 which saw their three-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Lausanne-Sport now face serious risk of relegation as they sit rock-bottom in the league table, 10 points off Luzern in the relegation playoffs spot with four games to go.

FC Basel, meanwhile, were on the receiving end of a 3-2 defeat against Dynamo Kyiv when the sides met in a friendly fixture on Wednesday.

They have now returned to the Super League, where their eight-game unbeaten run came to an end courtesy of a 2-0 loss to newly-crowned champions FC Zurich last Sunday.

With 56 points from 32 games, Basel are currently second in the league standings, three points above third-placed Young Boys.

Lausanne-Sport vs FC Basel Head-To-Head

Basel have been imperious in the history of this fixture, picking up 28 wins from the last 44 meetings between the sides. Lausanne-Sport have managed six wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Lausanne-Sport Form Guide: L-L-W-D-W

Basel Form Guide: L-L-W-D-D

Lausanne-Sport vs FC Basel Team News

Lausanne-Sport

The hosts will be without Trazié Thomas, Toichi Suzuki, Lamine Kone, Maxen Kapo and Aldin Turkes, who have been sidelined through injuries. Hicham Mahou and Stjepan Kukuruzovic are both suspended.

Injured: Trazié Thomas, Toichi Suzuki, Lamine Kone, Maxen Kapo, Aldin Turkes

Suspended: Hicham Mahou, Stjepan Kukuruzovic

Basel

Sergio López will sit out this game due to a one-match suspension. On the injury front, Basel will be without Emmanuel Essiam (thigh), Raoul Petretta (muscle) and Andrea Padula (knee).

Injured: Emmanuel Essiam, Raoul Petretta, Andrea Padula

Suspended: Sergio López

Lausanne-Sport vs FC Basel Predicted XI

Lausanne-Sport Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Castella; Armel Zohouri, Simone Grippo, Maxime Poundje; Adrien Trebel, Sofiane Alakouch, Alvyn Sanches, Marvin Spielmann, Trae Coyle; Rodrigo Pollero, Zeki Amdouni

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Heinz Lindner; Noah Katterbach, Fabian Frei, Andy Pelmard, Tomás Tavares; Wouter Burger; Dan Ndoye, Taulant Xhaka, Valentin Stocker, Liam Millar; Sebastiano Esposito

Lausanne-Sport vs FC Basel Prediction

Sunday’s game sees two sides at opposite ends of the league standings go head-to-head, with Basel being firm favorites to get the desired results. The visitors are unbeaten against Lausanne-Sport since 2017 and we predict they will extend their dominance and claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Lausanne-Sport 0-2 FC Basel Prediction

