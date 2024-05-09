Lausanne-Sport vs FC Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2023-24

The action continues in round 35 of the Swiss Super League as Lausanne-Sport and FC Basel square off at the Stade de la Tuiliere on Friday. Both sides find themselves at the wrong end of the table heading into the final four games of the season and will be looking to pick up a potentially vital victory this weekend.

Lausanne-Sport were left empty handed for a second consecutive game as they fell to a somewhat disappointing 3-1 loss against 10-man Yverdon-Sport FC last Sunday.

Prior to that, Ludovic Magnin’s men were sent crashing back down to earth in a 2-0 defeat at Lugano on April 20, a result which saw their five-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Lausanne-Sport have now lost 14 of their 34 matches while claiming 10 wins and 10 draws to collect 40 points and sit fourth in the relegation round table, seven points above the dreaded drop zone.

Basel have also had their fair share of struggles this season and find themselves just one point and one place above Friday’s hosts with only four games to go.

Fabio Celestini’s men turned in a resilient performance last time out as Thierno Barry netted a second-half equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw with Luzern at the St. Jakob-Park.

With that result, Basel have now gone four consecutive games without defeat —picking up two wins and two draws — having failed to win their previous six games preceding this run.

Lausanne-Sport vs FC Basel Head-To-Head

With 29 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Basel boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lausanne-Sport have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Basel have lost their last three games against Magnin’s men, including a 2-1 defeat when they met at the St. Jakob-Park on March 2.

Lausanne-Sport Form Guide: L-L-W-D-D

FC Basel Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Lausanne-Sport vs FC Basel Team News

Lausanne-Sport

The hosts remain without English midfielder Trae Coyle, who has been sidelined since January through an ACL injury.

Injured: Trae Coyle

Suspended: None

FC Basel

Basel will take to the pitch without several key players down the spine of the team as they continue their spells on the sidelines.

Injured: Renato Veiga, Yusuf Demir, Djordje Jovanovic, Nils De Mol, Emmanuel Essiam, Sergio López

Suspended: None

Lausanne-Sport vs FC Basel Predicted XI

Lausanne-Sport Predicted XI (4-3-3): Karlo Letica; Raoul Giger, Noe Dussenne, Gabor Szalai, Chris Kablan; Simone Pafundi, Jamie Roche, Antoine Bernede; Rares Ilie, Kaly Sene, Samuel Kalu

Basel Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marwin Hitz; Adrian Leon Barisic, Jonas Adjei Adjetey, Finn van Breemen; Kevin Rueegg, Dominik Schmid, Leon Avdullahu, Taulant Xhaka; Fabian Frei, Anton Kade, Thierno Barry

Lausanne-Sport vs FC Basel Prediction

After a rough run of results, Basel appear to have found their rhythm once again and will be hoping to maintain this form till the end of the season.

Lausanne-Sport have run out of steam of late and we see them struggling this weekend.

Prediction: Lausanne-Sport 1-2 FC Basel