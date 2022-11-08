Lausanne Sport vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022 

Lausanne Sport will welcome Young Boys to the Stade de la Tuilliere for a round three fixture in the Swiss Cup on Wednesday (November 9).

The hosts secured their spot in this round with a 3-2 home win over FC Zurich after extra time in September. Aldin Turkes scored an injury-time equaliser before netting the winner in the 24th minute of extra time. Young Boys, meanwhile, progressed at Lausanne Ouchy's expense with a narrow 1-0 away win, with Cedric Itten scoring the winner 20 minutes into the second half.

The Bern outfit are coming off a goalless draw at Servette in a top-of-the-table Swiss Super League clash at the weekend. Cedric Itten received an 18th-minute red card for Young Boys, but the visitors held on for a share of the spoils.

Lausanne Sport, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a goalless draw at Schafhausen in the Swiss Challenge League on Friday.

Lausanne Sport vs Young Boys Head-ro-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 176 previous occasions. Young Boys have 79 wins to Lausanne's 56.

Their most recent meeting in April saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw en route to Lausanne's elimination.

Three of Lausanne's last four games have seen at least one team fail to score.

The last six head-to-head clashes have seen both teams find the back of the net, with each game producing at least four goals.

Young Boys are on a nine-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning six.

Five of Young Boys' last seven games have seen both teams score.

Lausanne Sport vs Young Boys Prediction

Young Boys are unbeaten in their last 14 games against Lausanne Sport, winning 11, highlighting the gulf in clash between the two teams.

Lausanne have blown hot and cold in recent weeks but are in the reckoning to gain back instant promotion to the Super League.

Games between the two teams tend to be high-scoring affairs, with the last six producing at least four goals. Young Boys should claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Lausanne Sport 2-4 Young Boys

Lausanne Sport vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Young Boys to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Young Boys to score 2+ goals

