Lausanne-Sport vs Young Boys prediction, preview, team news and more | Swiss Super League 2021-22

Rock-bottom Lausanne-Sport, on a nine-game losing streak, will play host to Young Boys in Round 26 of the Swiss Super League on Sunday.

Young Boys, second in the league table, have won their last eight games against Lausanne. They will fancy their chances of continuing that trend this weekend.

FC Lausanne-Sport’s horror run in the Swiss top flight continued last weekend as they fell to a 2-0 home defeat against title-chasing Zurich. They have now lost their last ten games across competitions, including nine in the league. Lausanne haven’t won in 12 games since a 1-0 win at St. Gallen in November.

With a meagre 12 points from 25 games, Lausanne-Sport are rooted to the bottom of the Super League table. They are 15 points adrift of Grasshopper Zurich, who are just outside the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Young Boys continue to struggle for form. They had to settle for a 2-2 home draw with Luzern on Saturday after squandering a two-goal lead after ten minutes.

Young Boys have now failed to win three of their last four games, including two draws and a loss. They are are currently second in the league standings with 44 points from 25 games, level on points with third-placed Basel.

Lausanne-Sport vs Young Boys Head-To-Head

Young Boys have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming 26 wins from their previous 37 meetings. Lausanne-Sport have managed just four wins in that time, while seven games have ended with honours even.

Lausanne-Sport Form Guide (all competitions, most recent result first): L-L-L-L-L.

Young Boys Form Guide (all competitions, most recent result first): D-L-W-D-W.

Lausanne-Sport vs Young Boys Team News

Lausanne-Sport

The hosts will take to the pitch without the services of Joel Geissmann and Aldin Turkes, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Joel Geissmann, Aldin Turkes.

Suspended: None.

Young Boys

Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat, Mohamed Ali Camara, Quentin Maceiras and Miralem Sulejmani are out injured and will miss Sunday’s game.

Injured: Joel Monteiro, Esteban Petignat, Mohamed Ali Camara, Quentin Maceiras, Miralem Sulejmani.

Suspended: None.

Lausanne-Sport vs Young Boys Predicted XI

Lausanne-Sport (4-1-4-1): Mory Diaw; Sofiane Alakouch, Armel Zohouri, Elton Monteiro, Maxime Poundje; Adrien Trebel; Zeki Amdouni, Stjepan Kukuruzović, Toichi Suzuki, Hicham Mahou; Rodrigo Pollero.

Young Boys (4-4-2): David von Ballmoos; Jordan Lefort, Fabian Lustenberger, Lewin Blum, Cedric Zesiger; Felix Mabimbi, Vincent Sierro, Fabian Rieder, Edimilson Fernandes; Jordan Siebatcheu, Wilfried Kanga.

Lausanne-Sport vs Young Boys Prediction

After failing to win three of their last four games, Young Boys have slipped in their title defence, as they are now 15 points off leaders Zurich.

However, Young Boys will fancy their chances against a Lausanne-Sport side that has endured a horrid campaign and are almost certain to drop to the second tier. Considering the same, Young Boys could return to winning ways in style against the basement dwellers.

Prediction: Lausanne-Sport 0-3 Young Boys

